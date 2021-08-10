Kareena Kapoor Makes Her Debut As Producer For Hansal Mehta's Thriller With Ekta Kapoor; To Star In It Too!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bundle of talent! Besides acting in films, the leading lady also hosts a radio chat show and even turned author with her recently released book 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be'. And now, the diva is all set to turn producer.

Kareena will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor for Hansal Mehta's upcoming gritty thriller. The film is inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Besides bankrolling the role with Ekta, the Good Newwz actress will also be starring in it. This yet-to-be-titled film is Kareena's first venture post the birth of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Expressing her excitement over donning this new hat, Bebo said in a statement, "I'm honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I am a huge fan of Hansal's movies, and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot of firsts."

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Second Son's Name Is Jehangir; Jeh Is His Nickname!

Hansal Mehta promised that his noir will have plenty of twists and turns and added, "Our aim is to create a gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I hope will do justice to her talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta and Kareena, both of whom are powerhouses [of talent]."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hitting Back To Work Soon After Giving Birth To Taimur; 'I Was Aching For My Baby'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had previously teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for Veere Di Wedding in which the former played one of the female leads.

Talking about her new collaboration with Kareena, Ekta added, "Kareena is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times, tell this story makes it all the more exciting."

Apart from this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.