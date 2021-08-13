Kareena Kapoor On Complications She Faced While Delivering Taimur: The Cord Was Around His Neck

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned author with her book 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuals For Mom-To-Be' in which she has documented her journey when she was expecting Taimur and Jeh. In one of the chapters in the book, the actress has opened up on her harrowing experience she faced when she deliver her elder son Taimur.

Speaking about Taimur's birth, Bebo revealed that she wanted to have a normal delivery however circumstances compelled the doctors to go the Caesarian way.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Bebo wrote in her book, "It was my last scan and I was a week away from delivery. Taimur was a big baby, and it turned out that the cord was around his neck. The sonologist called my Ob-gyn and said they couldn't take a chance. I was so scared and really worried about my baby. I had really wanted to have a normal delivery."

She continued, "But my doctor sat me down and explained to me that during labour, I would be pushing, the baby would be pulling, the cord was precarious."

Speaking about her delivery, the Good Newwz actress shared, "Dr. Feroze, Saif, and I then took a joint decision. A nerve-wracking 48 hours later, I had Taimur via a C-Section, I remember being wheeled in, being soothed by the nurse, hearing my anesthesiologist's comforting words. Then everything was a blur".

Kareena revealed that she followed her doctor's advice through her pregnancy unquestioningly and added that she and Saif were very nervous.

The actress also opened up on the struggles she faced while lactating Taimur and said that she had no milk for over 14 days.

"I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry. My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening," Bebo mentioned in her book.

With regards to work, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.