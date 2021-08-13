Kareena Kapoor On Getting Trolled Over Taimur & Jeh's Names: There's No Place For Negativity In Our Lives

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently subjected to severe backlash when it was reported in the media that the couple has named their second son as Jehangir Ali Khan. This wasn't the first time when the name of their kid became a subject of controversy. The duo had faced a similar situation with their elder son Taimur.

The Good Newwz actress has finally reacted to all these trolling in an interview with India Today. Kareena said, "I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer.That's what all of us should think about."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Was An Abrupt Caesarean; 'I Literally Had No Milk For Over 14 Days'

Speaking about how she is dealing with the trolls, Kareena shared that she has started mediating as she is being pushed against the wall.

The actress told the news channel, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like 'OK, I will stay meditating'."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hitting Back To Work Soon After Giving Birth To Taimur; 'I Was Aching For My Baby'

She further added, "There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jehangir in February this year. Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.