Kareena Kapoor On Turning Producer With Hansal Mehta's Next: When Ekta Offered It To Me, I Said 'Why Not'?

After impressing us with her stellar performances in films, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to don the producer's hat for the first time. Recently it was announced that the diva is joining hands with Ekta Kapoor to bankroll Hansal Mehta's next which is touted to be a thriller inspired by a real-life incident.

In her recent interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on her decision to produce films. The actress said that while she doesn't have a director's gene, she loved the script which was offered to her by Ekta Kapoor and decided to be a part of the production.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Working Through Her Pregnancy: I Think Every Woman Has That Confidence

Bebo told the entertainment portal, "We have quite a few great minds out there - from Zoya Akhtar and Ekta Kapoor to Guneet Monga and Anushka Sharma. We have lots of women ruling the production forefront, making brilliant films. I don't have a director gene but it's a script that I loved and when Ekta offered it to me, I said, 'Why not?'"

She further added, "It would be quite interesting to also have a little more control over the scripts and the films that I do after 21 years. I would love to give my input and just be a part of the production so that I know that it's the best. I have something to offer, so I would like to share it. It's only because of that rather than anything else."

Besides acting and production, Kareena also penned a book called 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-to-be'.

Speaking about documenting both her pregnancies, the Jab We Met actress revealed, "A glamourous life has nothing to do with what I have felt during a pregnancy that is as normal as the rest of the world. It's normal to have children, to carry them for nine months and experience whatever you've asked me. The only thing that's not normal about it is that it's about a mainstream actor, whose glamorous side you keep hearing about, but never hear about the side that's most normal. I knew if I did this book, it had to have everything I actually feel."

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Raising Jeh & Taimur; 'Important For Boys To Know A Mother Is Their Father's Equal'

She continued, "Whether it was about breast feeding, a mother's guilt, the fact that I didn't feel as beautiful in my second pregnancy - all these things are as normal for any other mother. Just that she wouldn't think that a Kareena Kapoor is probably feeling the same thing. This is to make people know that we are as normal. What you see is probably just 5% of our lives, which gets blown up by the media, but no one really talks about this. This is the first time a mainstream actress is addressing issues about not feeling herself, swollen feet or not getting enough milk. You've never heard them address such topics."

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. There are talks that the actress is even teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller.