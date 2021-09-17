Kareena Kapoor Poses With Jeh’s Empty High Chair During Beach Vacation, Asks 'Where's My Baby?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her birthday vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. She recently has been sharing pictures from her beach vacation with family as well as some solo pictures during some alone time.

On Friday morning, she took to her Instagram story to share a selfie at the breakfast table alone. Kareena wore a black bikini top and a blue shirt over it. She completed her look with gold bangles and a pair of large, black sunglasses. However, Jeh's high chair can be seen next to her as the actor asks, "Where is my baby?"

Earlier this week, the actress shared a picture in which her husband Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur seemed to be playing together in the sea in the background. While in another Instagram selfie, she used a 'Sweet Dreams' sticker.

The family has not disclosed the location on the family vacation. However, this is the second vacation for the Pataudi's after their trip to the Maldives just a few weeks back to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday.

After returning from the Maldives, Kareena shot for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha for a couple of days. She was joined by her co-star Aamir Khan on the sets in Mumbai. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.