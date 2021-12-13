Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Others Laud Harnaaz Sandhu On Winning Miss Universe Title

Harnaaz Sandhu has made the country proud by bringing the Miss Universe crown to India after 21 years. She represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held at the Israeli Red Sea resort town in Eilat, Israel. Post this historic win, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to congratulate Sandhu on her win.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video of the moment when the host announced that Harnaaz has won the Miss Universe 2021 crown and wrote, "Congratulations to the newly crowned #MissUniverse @harnaazsandhu_03."

Former pageant winner and actress Priyanka Chopra also lauded Harnaaz and wrote, "And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India. Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years."

India's Harnaaz Sandhu Brings Home Miss Universe 2021 Crown After 21 Years

Lara Dutta who bagged the Miss Universe title in 2000, posted, "Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We've waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!"

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Harnaaz. You have made us all so proud." Shilpa Shetty gave a shoutout to Sandhu with a heartfelt post that read, "The crown has a new queen and it has come back home after 21 years. Many congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, on being crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making all of us proud. #ProudMoment."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Son Jeh Trying To Stand Up, Says 'Time Is Flying'

Raveena Tandon's tweet read, "The crown has a new queen and it has come back home after 21 years. Many congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, on being crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making all of us proud. #ProudMoment."

During the pageant when Harnaaz was asked what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face, she said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide."

She continued, "This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today."

Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu started her modelling career at the age of 17. She was earlier crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and had bagged a place in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019. Sandhu has also acted in a few Punjabi films.