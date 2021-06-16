Kareena Kapoor Proudly Shares Clip Of Her Billboard At Times Square In New York City, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Kareena Kapoor has been winning hearts for decades all over the country. Now the actress is also shining brightly at the Times Square in New York City. The actress took to her Instagram account to share that her recent commercial made it to a massive billboard display at the Times Square.

The commercial was reportedly for a popular jewellery brand in which Kareena can be seen showing off their latest collection. Sharing a video of the same on her Instagram account, the actress wrote in the caption, "Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard #TimesSquareNYC."

The post received a lot of love from fans as well as colleagues including her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. She took to the comments section and left a string of emojis to appreciate Bebo for her achievement. Meanwhile, global icon Priyanka Chopra also left a 'raising hands' emoji in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Earns The Angst Of Netizens For This Reason, Trend Starts To Boycott Her

The praise for the actress comes just days after #BoycottKareenaKapoor was trending on Twitter. Netizens recently took to social media platforms trolling the actress over reports that claimed that Kareena will be playing Sita in an upcoming mythological drama. The report had also stated that Bebo has demanded a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore as fee for the role.

Soon after, the makers had released a statement that Kareena has not been approached for the role. Notably, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the highly anticipated Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Deepika Padukone Or Kareena Kapoor: Who Will Play Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

She was also set to be a part of Karan Johar's directorial return Takht, however, the period drama has been shelved for now. The actress is yet to announce her future projects.