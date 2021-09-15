Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit, Asks 'Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai'

Met Gala 2021 has had many surprising outfits, however, one of the most shocking outfits of the night was Kim Kardashian's all-black ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor also reacted to the dress in a surprising way. The Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition this year followed the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Met Gala 2021: Justin Bieber, Kristen Stewart, Normani, JLo & More Stun At The Red Carpet

The actress took to her expressing her confusion. She shared a picture of Kim and Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, who walked the red carpet together. Kareena captioned her post on Instagram stories as, Ye kya ho raha hai (What is even happening)." Kareena also added a face without mouth and cringe-face emoji.

In the picture, the beauty mogul and reality star can be seen walking towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps' in New York City. Kim was covered from head to toe in black fabric with only her long ponytail hung behind her head.

The gala did not see any Indian celebs walk the red carpet, but some of the other interactional guests included, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, Camila Cabello and others.

Met Gala 2021: Sudha Reddy Looks Glamorous At The Red Carpet In Design By Falguni And Shane Peacock

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress recently returned to work. She was spotted on the sets of Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The Hindi version also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.