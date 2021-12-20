Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Son Taimur Ali Khan's 'First Steps And First Fall' In This Adorable Birthday Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today (December 20). The cutie patootie who is also the paparazzi's favourite child turns 5 today and to ring on the occasion, his mother had a heartwarming birthday wish for him. Kareena shared a glimpse of Taimur's first steps and fall on her social media handle with a heartwarming message for him.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of a toddler Taimur trying to walk for the first time. In his striped red baby clothes and socks, baby Tim Tim is looking like a wholesome ball of cuteness. One can see that he successfully goes a few steps and falls down but someone immediately picks him up after the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress had a heartfelt message for her son.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post stating, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure... you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger. Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you Mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger." Take a look at the same.

Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi also wished him under the post. She stated, "Aww...Happy Birthday, Jaan." Talking about Saba, she also shared an unseen picture with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan while wishing the little munchkin. The picture has Kareena, Taimur, Saba and Soha posing against the backdrop of what looks like a birthday party with loads of balloon decorations.

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen leaning against his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and sporting a light blue tee and blue jeans. The Jab We Met actress can be seen donning a multi-coloured dress, Saba can be seen in a black and purple attire while Soha can be seen wearing a pink floral maxi dress. Saba captioned the same stating, "Tim turns 5. Wishing him the best life brings...stay safe." Take a look at her wish.

Taimur Ali Khan has gone on to become one of the most adored star kids on the block. The kiddo already has several fan clubs on his name on social media. His younger brother Jehangir Ali Khan was born on 21 February 2021.