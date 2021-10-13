Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Favourite Date Night Look, Says She Does Not Understand 'Airport Fashion'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista in all her glory. The actress was the showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Recently, she got candid about her favourite date look and also expressed her 'not-so-pleasant' opinion about airport fashion when it comes to celebs.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed to Pinkvilla stating, "Sorry but the last 2 years Saif (Ali Khan) has had to suffer from the kaftans. And then I was pregnant, so, even more, the kaftans. So honestly, that's been the date night look but I'm all about sustainable fashion and my kaftans are all sustainable and comfy which makes them a brilliant date night choice."

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the kaftans back to trend as the actress shared stunning pictures of herself in her beautiful yet comfortable kaftans on her social media handle. Apart from that, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also spoke about the constant scrutiny on celebs when it comes to their airport looks. The actress said that she does not care much about airport fashion and that she does not take too much pressure to be on point with her outfit while travelling. Kareena further added that she prefers wearing anything that she is comfortable with while travelling. The actress also added that she does not understand 'airport fashion.'

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked whose wardrobe she would like to raid. On this, the Jab We Met actress named none other than her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The We Are Family actress said, "I don't know, there are so many. But yeah, I would love to raid my sister Karisma Kapoor's shoes and bags because she has an amazing collection."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Kareena also debuted as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.'