Kareena Kapoor's New Year Pic Of Taimur Ali Khan Has Netizens Worried About His Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing updates of her new year's celebrations since the last week of 2020. The actress and mother-to-be shared another post on Friday to welcome New Year, 2021. The latest post features son Taimur Ali Khan along with his cousin and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The picture shows Taimur and Inaaya goofing around in their bathtub, both ready for the new year with hands raised high in the air. Taimur can be seen in mustard coloured shorts, while young Inaaya is wearing a blue monokini. Kareena captioned the post as, "We are ready for you 2021."

While the kids look happy and excited in the picture, Taimur's health caught everyone's attention. Young nawab's ribs in the picture are quite visible which left netizens concerned about his health. One user in the comments wrote, "So thin tim has become." Another user asked Kareena to take better care of her son, the comment said, "He looks malnourished...Khana khila de usko."

Kareena Kapoor's Welcome Post For 2021 Kareena reportedly celebrated the new years eve with family Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kritika Kamra and Shikha Talsania. The actress even hosted a dinner with a special menu including dishes like lasagna, roast duck with carrots and cabbage, roast potatoes, cheese, walnut pie and strawberries. Kareena Kapoor's New Year's Eve Post After dinner, Kareena snuggled in with Taimur and Saif. Taking to Instagram she shared pictures from a giant bed, the captioned read, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture... 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year." Kareena Kapoor will Be Seen In Laal Singh Chaddha And Takht Kareena who is pregnant with the second child recently revealed that she will be turning author with a book titled Pregnancy Bible in 2021. On the acting front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

