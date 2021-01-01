Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate New Year With A Lavish Feast; Sara And Ibrahim Give Us Sibling Goals
After making our hearts go squishy with her adorable selfies with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to bid goodbye to 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the New Year with hubby Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and a few other friends. On the other hand, Saif's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrate New Year outdoors. Sara even took to her Instagram page to give us a sneak-peek into her outing.
Kareena-Saif's Family Dinner
Soha Ali Khan shared an Instagram reel from the family feast in which we see Saif, Kareena, Kunal and others sitting around the table and enjoying the lavish spread.
Kritika Kamra Joins Saif-Kareena For The Family Dinner
Saif Ali Khan's Tandav co-star Kritika Kamra also joined the celebration, and took to her Instagram page to post a picture of the dinner table laden with cutlery and her name tag.
Soha Ali Khan Bids Adieu To 2020
Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture of her hubby Kunal Kemmu giving her a peek on her cheek and wrote, "Tipping my hat to 2021! Adieu 2020 #happynewyear @khemster2 📸 @shikhatalsania."
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sibling Love
Meanwhile, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim welcomed 2021 with a bonfire celebration. The Coolie No. 1 actress posted a bunch of pictures with Ibrahim and wrote, "Happy New Years 🎊 🎉 🔥 💫👩👦 With my brother it's always the best cheers 🥂 He takes away all my fears 🧚🏻♂️👼🏻 And forever is there to wipe all my tears 😭 💁🏻♀️."
ALSO READ: New Year 2021: Priyanka Shares A Happy Picture With Nick; Arjun-Malaika Welcome New Dawn
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's New Year 2021 Bash: Superstar Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena Song & It's A Treat For All Fans!