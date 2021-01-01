    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate New Year With A Lavish Feast; Sara And Ibrahim Give Us Sibling Goals

      By
      |

      After making our hearts go squishy with her adorable selfies with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to bid goodbye to 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the New Year with hubby Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and a few other friends. On the other hand, Saif's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrate New Year outdoors. Sara even took to her Instagram page to give us a sneak-peek into her outing.

      Kareena-Saif's Family Dinner

      Kareena-Saif's Family Dinner

      Soha Ali Khan shared an Instagram reel from the family feast in which we see Saif, Kareena, Kunal and others sitting around the table and enjoying the lavish spread.

      Kritika Kamra Joins Saif-Kareena For The Family Dinner

      Kritika Kamra Joins Saif-Kareena For The Family Dinner

      Saif Ali Khan's Tandav co-star Kritika Kamra also joined the celebration, and took to her Instagram page to post a picture of the dinner table laden with cutlery and her name tag.

      Soha Ali Khan Bids Adieu To 2020

      Soha Ali Khan Bids Adieu To 2020

      Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture of her hubby Kunal Kemmu giving her a peek on her cheek and wrote, "Tipping my hat to 2021! Adieu 2020 #happynewyear @khemster2 📸 @shikhatalsania."

      Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sibling Love

      Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sibling Love

      Meanwhile, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim welcomed 2021 with a bonfire celebration. The Coolie No. 1 actress posted a bunch of pictures with Ibrahim and wrote, "Happy New Years 🎊 🎉 🔥 💫👩‍👦 With my brother it's always the best cheers 🥂 He takes away all my fears 🧚🏻‍♂️👼🏻 And forever is there to wipe all my tears 😭 💁🏻‍♀️."

      ALSO READ: New Year 2021: Priyanka Shares A Happy Picture With Nick; Arjun-Malaika Welcome New Dawn

      ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's New Year 2021 Bash: Superstar Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena Song & It's A Treat For All Fans!

      Story first published: Friday, January 1, 2021, 13:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 1, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X