Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate New Year With A Lavish Feast; Sara And Ibrahim Give Us Sibling Goals

Kareena-Saif's Family Dinner

Soha Ali Khan shared an Instagram reel from the family feast in which we see Saif, Kareena, Kunal and others sitting around the table and enjoying the lavish spread.

Kritika Kamra Joins Saif-Kareena For The Family Dinner

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav co-star Kritika Kamra also joined the celebration, and took to her Instagram page to post a picture of the dinner table laden with cutlery and her name tag.

Soha Ali Khan Bids Adieu To 2020

Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture of her hubby Kunal Kemmu giving her a peek on her cheek and wrote, "Tipping my hat to 2021! Adieu 2020 #happynewyear @khemster2 📸 @shikhatalsania."

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sibling Love

Meanwhile, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim welcomed 2021 with a bonfire celebration. The Coolie No. 1 actress posted a bunch of pictures with Ibrahim and wrote, "Happy New Years 🎊 🎉 🔥 💫👩‍👦 With my brother it's always the best cheers 🥂 He takes away all my fears 🧚🏻‍♂️👼🏻 And forever is there to wipe all my tears 😭 💁🏻‍♀️."