Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Have Prepped Taimur For The Little One's Arrival In A Unique Way

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expected to welcome their second child together any minute now. While the two are waiting for the new baby, fans have been wondering how excited Taimur is for his sibling. A report has revealed that Bollywood's star couple has been working hard to prepare four-year-old Taimur for the happy change in life.

A source revealed, "Taimur is very small now and at this stage, kids are very possessive about their parents and want all their love to themselves. So, Kareena has been making every effort necessary to ensure Taimur is aware of the arrival of his new sibling and is having conversations with him about the baby everyday, explaining to him that a little friend is on the way to give him company for life."

Reportedly, the adorable social media pictures from play dates with his cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu, daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, were also a part of the plan to help Taimur prepare for this transition. The source added, "Furthermore, she has planned several playdates with Taimur and his cousin, Inaaya Kemmu as after the arrival of the newborn, Kareena will be dedicating herself full time to the infant's care just as she had done for Taimur."

While Kareena focuses on the care of the newborn baby, "Maasi Karisma Kapoor and papa Saif will be around Taimur to smoothen the transition phase," added the source.

Family members like Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita were spotted outside Kareena's home on Wednesday (February 17). Kareena's sister and mother visited the mother-to-be at her new residence. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan had also visited the couple on the same day.

