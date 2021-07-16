Kareena Kapoor Says People Think Celebrity Pregnancy Is Glamorous; 'Gained Lot Of Weight, Got Pregnancy Spots'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning us over with her candid confessions in her soon-to-be-released book 'Pregnancy Bible'. After her charming act in films, the Bollywood star is all set to make her debut as an author with this self-help book for expecting mothers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hitting Back To Work Soon After Giving Birth To Taimur; 'I Was Aching For My Baby'

As per a report in Hindustan Times report, Kareena Kapoor Khan has got candid about about projecting an element of glamour during her pregnancy. However, she opened up on facing several diificulties which includes fainting out of exhaustion at a photo shoot.

The Good Newwz actress wrote, "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn't feel that glamorous - who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too."

Kareena said that she had decided that she won't hide anything when she got pregnant and was out there being as normal as she could.

"I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn't hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh's time," she added in her foreword.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who are parents to four-year-old Taimur, welcomed their second son Jeh in February this year. The celebrity couple had received backlash and intense media scrutiny around Taimur's birth so this time, they have chosen to keep their second-born away from the prying eyes of media.