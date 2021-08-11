Kareena Kapoor Says She And Saif Ali Khan Were Never Bothered About Finding The S*x Of Their Babies

As reported by an entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan were never bothered to find out the sex of their babies.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena wrote, "Saif and I were always excited about going together for my scans. Before you wonder, I can tell you we were never bothered about finding the sex of either of our babies."

In the same book, Kareena also spoke about not discarding Taimur's things after his birth, because she was pretty clear in her mind that she wanted to have another baby.

"I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl," wrote the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress.

Kareena also revealed, when she was expecting Taimur, she went overboard with the shopping, and bought thirty onesies, three toothbrushes, five towels and extras of everything. However, during her second pregnancy, she purchased only six onesies, five vests, two swaddles, two towels, one blanket and one basic oral and nail care kit.

With respect to work, Kareena is all set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be helmed by Hansal Mehta. She also has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.