Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Karisma Kapoor, Says 'My Lolo Is The Bestest'

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday today (June 26). On this occasion, her younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a lovely birthday wish for her. Not only this but Kareena also shared a sweet note for her sister.

Talking about the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video that begins with a screenshot of her message to Karisma Kapoor. The message says, "Happy Birthday Lolo. You are the best sister ever. Enjoy your day. I love you so much." The video then sees the words 'My Lolo Is The Bestest' being searched which results in all the happy moments of the two sisters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She Shares A Video Using Instagram Filters

Kareena shared a compilation of some throwback pictures as well as their pictures from the present. From their childhood pictures to them twinning some gorgeous looks to Karisma bonding with Kareena's son Taimur, the latter shared it all. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also captioned the same with an endearing message for her elder sister. Take a look at the video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family. Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My Lolo."

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: There's A Lolo Song For Every Mood; Here's The Proof!

The Jab We Met actress' sister-in-law Saba Pataudi poured in some love on the video and also wished Karisma. She wrote, "The most heartwarming reel ever. Happy birthday Lolo." Apart from this, fans also flooded the post with birthday messages for Karisma.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor had also taken to her social media handle to share some stunning pictures from her birthday bash. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress can be seen sporting a stylish full-sleeved black and golden attire paired up with black pants. She has further complimented the look with a sleek hairdo and radiant makeup. Take a look at the pictures.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was seen on the show Mentalhood. Karisma played a mother trying to juggle her daily life activities along with bringing up her children. The show also starred Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth in pivotal roles.