Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic Of Taimur Ali Khan Chilling By The Pool In Rajasthan

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to her social media and treated her fans to an adorable photo of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress is enjoying a family vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids in Rajasthan.

In the recent post, Taimur can be seen chilling by the pool in cute trunks. Kareena captioned the picture as, "Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool...#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son."

Apart from fans fellow celebs also took to the comments section gushing over Taimur. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amita Arora dropped heart-eyed emoticons. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "This glass is bigger than him."

Over the weekend, she also shared a laid-back pic from the vacation. The pictures featured Kareena standing in the sunlight with her hair tied in a bun. Kareena quipped, "It's bunday in Rajasthan." In another post, The actress showed off her natural glow in her beautiful kaftan, giving comfort styling goals.

Kareena also shared a picture of Taimur in another story and captioned it as, "With the love of my life."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 release Forrest Gump and is set to release on Valentine's Day, 2022.