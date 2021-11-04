Kareena Kapoor Shares An Adorable Moment Between Jeh And Father Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha has treated her fans to a candid moment between Saif Ali Khan and their son Jeh on Diwali. The actress shared the adorable picture on Instagram making her fans' celebration sweeter.

In the Instagram's picture, Jeh Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were lying down on a colourful mat with a few of the toddler's toys spread out. Jeh is seen holding onto a teether, crawling to be closer to his father possibly to give him a kiss. Meanwhile, Saif has his head on the mat, flashing a smile. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, "Love and light" along with a heart emoji.

The father-son's candid moment has garnered several likes and heartfelt comments from the netizens. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also took to the comments section and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah." Many fans called the picture 'cute' while others wished the family a happy Diwali.

While Kareena did not reveal where the picture was taken, the couple recently travelled to Jaiselmer for a vacation with both their kids Taimur and Jeh. Kareena at the time shared a few sun-kissed pictures and a few others at the resort pool. Pictures of her attending a party also made it to the internet.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.