Kareena Kapoor Shares Best Part Of Her 2021 And It's All About Her Younger Son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again blessed our social media timeline by sharing some lovely pictures of her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The actress welcomed her second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year and since then she had been sharing some delightful pictures of her younger son too. As the year is about to end today (December 31), Kareena took to her social media handle to share the best part of the year 2021 for her and it all had to do with her son Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Jeh wherein the little munchkin can be seen playing with a yellow-coloured cup-like toy. The blurred picture also shows the child's super cute tiny teeth. Even though one cannot see his face in the picture, Jeh is cuteness personified in the picture. He can be seen sporting peach coloured baby clothes along with a white napkin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan, Calls Them 'My Mornings'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had an endearing caption for the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress stated, "His two teeth...the best part of 2021 #31st December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all" along with some red heart emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the picture leaving a red heart and a lovestruck emoji. Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn't Read Comments On Her Social Media Page; 'Don't Want Any Negativity'

The whole year had Kareena Kapoor Khan treating her fans with such beautiful pictures of her family. Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, the Jab We Met actress had spoken to Film Companion about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in such a way that they learn about gender equality from a very tender age. Kareena had revealed, "Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks 'where are you going?' My answer is 'I'm going to work or I'm going to shoot or I'm going for an event or I'm going for a meeting because amma has to work'. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it's not just the man who does things, we both do things equally." On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan.