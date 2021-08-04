Kareena Kapoor Shares Sister-In-Law Saba Ali Khan's Post After Being Accused Of Ignoring Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently was accused by netizens of ignoring her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on Instagram. However, the Bollywood actress now how responded to the allegations by reacting to Saba Ali Khan's recent post about son Taimur.

Earlier this week, Saba posted a picture of Taimur and wrote, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"

While Kareena hasn't reacted to her posts or comments in the past, on Wednesday (August 4) she shared the same photo on her Instagram stories and also tagged Saba with heart emojis. Take a look:

Saba Ali Khan, who has remained away from the spotlight often shared pictures with her family on social media. Last month she had shared a throwback with Kareena which led fans concerned about their rapport. A user asked in the commets, "Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena never replies to your comments but you keep sharing her photos),"

To which Saba replied, "@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi. :) Be True to yourself."

This is not the first time Saba has opened up about her relationship with Kareena. Earlier this year on International Woman's Day Saba thanked Kareena for 'having (her) back'. She dedicated a post to her and said, "ROCK ...solid. Not just as a Wife. Professional actor. Mother most of all. And MY PILLAR. THANK U for having my back this year. I couldn't have managed without it. Support goes a long way!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena launched her book Pregnancy Bible. She is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.