Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo From Greece With Saif Ali Khan On Wedding Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot today, October 16, nine years ago. B-town's favourite couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion Kareena shared a throwback picture of the two with her fans on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from their date in Greece. Recalling the night, Kareena in the caption revealed that it changed her life. In the picture, the two can be seen holding hands while smiling at the camera. Kareen is donning a lavender dress while Saif is sporting french bread and wearing a maroon kurta.

Wishing her husband a happy anniversary, Kareena captioned the post as,"Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," she captioned the picture. As soon as she shared the post, her friends dropped adorable comments. Amrita Arora expressed her love for the two with love struck emojis. Saba Pataudi, Saif's sister, wished the two and sent lots of love. "Aww... Masha'Allah. Lots of love! Happy anniversary again."

Apart from fans, friends and family members also took to the comments section congratulating the two. Sister Karisma Kapoor called Saif and Kareena her "favourite couple forever," meanwhile, Rakul Preet and Priyanka Chopra shared their best wishes.

Notably, Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and have been blessed with two sons - Taimur who was born in 2016 follows by Jeh born in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film was earlier slated for Christmas release but had to be postponed as the filming scheduled was delayed due to the pandemic.