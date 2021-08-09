Kareena Says Post Pregnancy 'Feet Felt Like 100 Kgs', Never Thought 'I Will Be Able To Fit In My Clothes'

Kareena Kapoor, the actress turned author, opened up about the insecurities she felt during her second pregnancy with Jeh Ali Khan. The actress during the book launch of Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible told Karan Johar that she wasn't sure she could fit into her old clothes again.

Karan Johar during the launch asked Kareena about the insecurities she faced during the pregnancy, he said, "I don't address this to you as an actress but as a woman. When you stare at yourself in the mirror and see the changes that your body has been through, what does that make you feel?"

The actress replied by confessing, "I have had such moments, especially with my second pregnancy. I think when I came back from the hospital and looked at myself in the mirror, I thought I don't know if I am ever going to be okay. Being an actor, it's not about vanity, it's about wanted to feel that you are fit and wanting to be back on your toes. I thought I will never be able to fit in my clothes."

She revealed that she was going through a bit of mental distress post delivering and felt like "my body had stretched, my feet felt like a 100 kgs. This pregnancy was very difficult compared to the previous one."

"Taimur's was a breeze. I loved it and enjoyed it. That actually gave me the courage to do it again. But this time was very different. At times I would just find myself sitting and wondering if everything is going to be okay. Post-delivery for the first 15 days you don't know what is happening, and when you get then minute alone in front of the mirror you just think that 'I don't know what is going to happen.'," she added.

However, Kareena revealed that the family's support got her through it, "As time goes on you have love, help and support from mum, Lolo (Karisma Kapoor), Saif everyone, it just gets better. When you look at your son or daughter and have that moment with them, it just changes everything."

Kareena during the book launch also talked about her fitness, working and special moments during the pregnancy. On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Veere Di Weeding 2.