Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan Pay Tribute To Real Heroes Of Kargil War

As the nation celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas today (July 26, 2021), actors Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan also took to his microblogging page, and paid homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated across the nation to celebrate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay against the infiltrating Pakistani troops. It's a way to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by Pakistan Army.

"Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain. #KargilVijayDiwas," tweeted Akshay.

Abhishek tweeted, "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors Folded handsFlag of India. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind."

On a related note, yesterday, the makers of Shershaah unveiled the trailer of the film, which celebrates the unflinching courage and valor of Kargil War hero Captain Batra.

The film casts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is helmed by Vishnuvaradhan. Ever since Shershaah's trailer has been unveiled, it has been in tremendous buzz for all the right reasons. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 12, 2021.