Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Her Birthday With Kareena And Her Girl Gang; Amrita Arora Shares A Glimpse

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turns 47 today (June 25, 2021). The Raja Hindustani actress kickstarted her birthday celebration on Thursday with an intimate bash which was hosted by her younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor. It was a glitzy affair which was also attended by Amrita Arora who is a part of their girl squad.

Later, Amrita took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into Lolo's fun-filled birthday bash. She shared a picture in which the birthday girl is seen posing for a picture with Kareena, Amrita and a friend.

Lolo looked ravishing in a black puff-sleeved top with a gold design and black pants while Kareena picked up a pink and white loungewear for the evening. Amrita on the other hand, donned a blue short sequined dress. While the girl gang is busy striking a pose for the lens, one cannot miss the delicious chocolate cake and a plate filled with cupcakes lying on the table.

Amrita Arora captioned her Instagram post as, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine." Have a look at her post.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on Amrita's post while Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor ❤️."

Speaking about work, Karisma made her debut in the film industry with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and was one of the top leading ladies in the 90s with many successful hits like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai amongst others. Her last major Bollywood release was the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq which tanked at the box office. In 2018, she made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Last year, the actress ventured into the digital space with ALT Balaji's web series Mentalhood.