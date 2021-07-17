Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Rejected Dil To Pagal Hai Initially Because Of Madhuri Dixit!

Who didn't love Yash Chopra's 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai? From an ensemble cast to super-hit songs, the film had everything that made it a blockbuster. Recently, Karisma Kapoor appeared on the reality show Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, and made surprising revelations about the film.

The actress said that initially, she was skeptical about doing Dil To Pagal Hai and had turned down the film. Later, it was her mom Babita Kapoor who convinced her to do the film and rest is history.

Speaking about Dil To Pagal Hai, she said, "Every single heroine refused the film. The role came to me...it was a dance film and that too to work opposite Madhuri Dixit they said 'No how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji!' Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and competition dance with Madhuri Dixit. I said, 'This isn't happening'. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother told me, 'You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine."

The Zubeidaa actress further added that the film is very close to her heart and both her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were very supportive on the sets of the film.

"I must say that Shah Rukh and Madhuri ji were very supportive," concluded Karisma.