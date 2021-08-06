Karisma Kapoor's Reaction To Anurag Basu Calling Alia Bhatt A Kapoor Is Unmissable, Actress Zips Her Lips

Karisma Kapoor recently filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a guest judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer - Chapter 4. During the episode, Karisma had an epic moment as fellow judged suggest that Alia Bhatt should also be considered a Kapoor.

Karisma was asked by a young contestant, how many Kapoors have been actors, to which she said, "Even I don't know, there have been so many actors." She then went to name all the family members from Prithviraj Kapoor, to now Zahan who will be seen making his big-screen debut in Hansal Mehta's next.

She said, "My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

However, when Anurag Basu joked, "You can add Alia to that list now," she laughed and quickly gestured zipping her lips and throwing the key away. Take a look at the video,

Alia and Ranbir's relationship has been one of the biggest gossips of the industry. The two have been dating for over three years, they made the relationship public in 2020. Now reports of their wedding have been circulating for a while, the couple is yet to confirm the same. Rumours claim the wedding has been postponed after Rishi Kapoor's and due to the pandemic.

Alia is often seen spending time with the Kapoor family and was recently spotted accompanying Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor to check out the construction work at Krishna Raj bungalow. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir for the film time in Aayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.