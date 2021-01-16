Karisma Kapoor Sells Mumbai Apartment For Rs 10.11 Crore

Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor have joined the list of celebrities making the most of the recent cut in stamp duty announced by the Maharashtra government. According to a recent report in Zapkey.com, the mother and daughter have sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 10.11 crore.

Karisma reportedly sold the 1610 sq ft apartment located in Rose Queen, Khar West, on 10th floor with two car parking space. The Kapoors paid a stamp duty of Rs 20.22 lakh, according to the documents accessed by the portal.

The new apartment was registered in the buyer Abha Damani's name on December 24. "The apartment has been sold at market rate. New buildings in the area command as much as Rs 65,000 per sq ft and sea-facing apartments can go as high as Rs 90,000 per sq ft," said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head - West India, Residential Services, JLL India.

This is not the first time the actress sold a hefty property in Mumbai. Back in 2018, the actress also sold her 675 sq ft flat in Bandra for Rs 7 crore. According to the portal, the flat was sold at 3.7 times more than the market value of Rs 1.89 crore.

In 2020, other actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt also registered new apartments in their names taking advantage of the stamp duty cut in Maharashtra. While Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai's Juhu-Versova Link Road. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt bought a 2,460 sq ft apartment in the same building as beau Ranbir Kapoor, in Bandra's Pali Hill Vastu building for Rs 32 crore.

