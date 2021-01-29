Kartik Aaryan And Janhvi Kapoor Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Spark Rumors Of A Fallout?

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had got tongues wagging when they were spotted holidaying together in Goa in December. Even though the trip was speculated to be a professional one, the two had sparked dating rumours amongst their fans. However, now it seems that everything is not rosy between Kartik and Janhvi as the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This fueled speculations of a fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The news of their unfollowing each other had been confirmed with the search results on their profile showing no responses for each other. Rumour mills were also abuzz with the news that Janhvi must have also blocked Kartik on her social media.

However, Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor had soon followed each other back on Instagram amidst these rumours. This also makes one wonder about the fate of their film, Dostana 2. The movie which also stars debutante Lakshya Lalwani was announced in the year 2019. However, the shoot of the film is currently on hold due to the pandemic situation.

