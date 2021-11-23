Kartik Aaryan Asks Farah Khan For Work After Latter Shares Birthday Wishes

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on Monday, November 22. The actor received plenty of birthday wishes on social media from fans and fellow industry friends. Kartik took to his Instagram stories reacting to the wishes as well. One reaction that caught everyone's attention was his reply to filmmaker Farah Khan's birthday message.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a selfie with him and wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan keep smiling...it drives people crazy."

Soon after Kartik replied to her story and asked her, "announcement karo mere saath full life smile nahi utrega (make an announcement with me, this smile will never fade away)."

The actor also had an interesting banter with Bhumi Pedenkar through his birthday messages. Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Kartik's wife in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh wished him on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. May this year be full of love & light."

Kartik however, replied to her message by accusing Bhumi of copying the Diwali message to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, "Wah! Diwali wala copy paste kar rahi hai? Kuch aur better likho patni ji! (Wow! you are copy pasting the Diwali message? write something better my wife)."

She then shared a new birthday wish for the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most dhamaakedaar co-star/insaan I know. Aapka sense of humour aur hasi hamesha barkarar rahe. In short dhudho nahao puto falo (may your sense of humour and smile be forever. in short, be prosperous)."

Kartik recently saw the release of his film Dhamaka on Friday. The film available on the streaming platform Netflix has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Freddy.