Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For Freddy; Calls It A Film Close To His Heart

After great anticipation and excitement, Kartik Aaryan has returned to shoot after a hiatus of 5 months, as he begins the filming of Freddy. Announcing the same on his social media, the actor shared a clapboard image from the set with a heartfelt note for the film.

Against the backdrop of the film set, Kartik shared an image hiding the face with the clapboard while sitting on a table showcasing a bouquet of roses. Expressing his thoughts about the film, he wrote, "A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy 🖤"."

It's been hardly a week since Kartik Aaryan announced joining hands with Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani for Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, and the actor has already began his shoot for the film in the city.

Kartik Aaryan's Captain India Accused Of Plagiarism By Producer Of Operation Yemen

On the very next day of the announcement, the actor had set off for the shoot and was spotted at Versova jetty making a stylish heroic entry on his bullet.

Getting into the skin of his character, Kartik Aaryan has now offered an insight into his film with the first clapboard image. The actor has even got a haircut for this role and shared the news with the netizens. However the heartthrob is not ready to reveal his look yet, as he's constantly seen wearing a beanie to hide his hairstyle for his next and in this picture too, he goes undercover.

Hussain Dalal Opens Up On Kartik Aaryan Reprising Allu Arjun's Role In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake

Marking his first dark romantic thriller, Kartik Aaryan unfolds a new facet of his personality with Freddy that has created a huge buzz amongst the audience and the industry alike.

One of the busiest actors in the business currently, Kartik Aaryan has emerged among the most bankable stars with multiple films lined up with some of the most prominent names in the industry.

With a diverse line up of films including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming grand musical love story, Captain India, Freddy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake, Kartik has ventured into varied genres, exhibiting his versatility.