Kartik Aaryan Believes Dhamaka Changed Filmmakers Perspective Towards Him: Gave Me Confidence To Explore

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about having one of the most loved releases of 2021, as his OTT film Dhamaka. The actor during an interview revealed that the film gave him the confidence to make better choices and explore out of his comfort zone.

Talking about exploring a genre in 2021, Kartik thanked Ram Madhvani for having faith in him. He added, "I instantly knew I would put in my blood, sweat, tears and anything that the role demanded to make it happen. It was a conscious decision to step into a different arena, but also a risk that paid off."

Recalling the film's success, Kartik said he it makes his 2021 "dhamakedaar" and was " overwhelmed with the love the film received, be it from the audience or critics". He told Hindustan Times, "The praise and love for my role gave me a huge sense of validation as an actor. Dhamaka's success has also given me the confidence to explore things outside of my comfort zone and push the envelope."

Kartik hoped that 2022 was just as fruitful for him, "Dhamaka changed the perspective of filmmakers towards me. I hope 2022 is just as kind and rewarding. I can't wait for audiences and my fans to see me take on different roles, and I hope to have their continued support and love."

After the OTT release, Kartik has several films in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada. Kartik revealed that even though he has enjoyed the kind of roles he has played before, he is now glad he now has the "opportunity to really choose" his projects.

He added that he wants to expand his boundaries as an actor and "play many characters and live different lives. I would like to try and do things differently. I think it is very important to reinvent and move with the times. That, to me, is a mark of a great actor," he concluded.