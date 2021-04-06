Kartik Aaryan Buys Brand New Lamborghini Worth Over 4.5 Crore After Testing Negative For COVID-19 [Picture]

Actor Kartik Aaryan has finally recovered from COVID-19 and guess what? A day after testing negative for COVID-19, the actor brought a brand new Lamborghini Urus to his house. After surfacing on the internet, the picture is now going viral and his fans are happy to see his success.

In the picture, Kartik is seen striking a pose while standing next to his swanky car and we're pretty sure that he can't wait to take the beauty on a drive.

Reportedly, the price of his latest ride is approximately four and half crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik has many projects in his kitty. Recently, he was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also casts Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. However, owing to being infected with COVID-19, the shoot was halted.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has Dhamaka in his kitty, which is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live.

Kartik will also be seen in Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana which stars John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan.

With handful of films in his kitty, we're sure that Kartik is looking forward to this year.

