Kartik Aaryan's Moves On 'Butta Bomma' Prove That He Does Not Give A Damn About The Controversy Around Him

Actor Kartik Aaryan who has been in the headlines from the last few months for all the wrong reasons, seems unaffected by the controversies around him. Wondering how? Well, the actor shared a video on his Instagram page wherein he is seen flaunting his killer moves along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji on Allu Arjun's popular track 'Butta Bomma'.

For the unversed, 'Butta Bomma' is a popular track from the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. When the song was released on YouTube, it took all the social media platforms by storm. No wonder it has more than 600 million views on YouTube.

Coming back to Kartik Aaryan's dancing video, his moves look flawless and fans are pretty surprised to see him dancing like a pro.

Just like Kartik's fans, actor Varun Dhawan was also in awe of Kartik's dance and left an emoticon of clapping hands on his video.

Lauren Gottlieb who herself is an amazing dancer commented on Kartik's video and wrote, "WHOA! I've never seen a Bollywood actor hit and control moves the way you do! Let's gooooo!!!"

Meanwhile, Kartik is looking forward to his upcoming releases- Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka is expected to release in September on Netflix.

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the other hand, was expected to hit the theatres in November this year, but owing to ongoing lockdown, the film's shoot was halted. Recently, producer Murad Khetani spoke about the film's release date and platform and said, "We haven't planned the release date but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release in cinemas whenever the film is ready."

Notably, it was rumoured that he will step into Allu Arjun's shoes in the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Is Kartik trying to hint at something? Well, only time will tell.