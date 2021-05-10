Kartik Aaryan Donates To A Crowdfunding Platform To Save The Life Of Critical COVID-19 Patient

Kartik Aaryan recently made a considerable sum of donation to the crowdfunding platform Ketto India to save the life of a critical COVID-19 patient. The patient's son had requested for the donation to be made for her treatment. The family was in the need of Rs 5,00,000 more for all the medical expenses. Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had also been amplifying the request for the same.

Now with Kartik's donation, the goal for the same has been reached and Bhumi took to her social media handle to thank the actor. She thanked the Love Aaj Kal actor for his generous contribution. She also stated that they have reached their goal of Rs 5 lakh. Kartik also replied to her stating, "Thank you @bhumipednekar Let's help as many people as we can." Take a look at the same.

Also Read: Pooja Bedi On Kartik Aaryan's Ouster From Dostana 2: There's Equal Opportunity For Everyone In Industry

Apart from this, Kartik also made a donation to save the life of another COVID-19 patient who was also suffering from liver cirrhosis. The patient's son had requested the donation of the same. With the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor's donation, the goal for the requirement was completed successfully. Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala who had been amplifying the same thanked Kartik for his donation. She stated, "Deeply appreciate your big-hearted contribution @kartikaaryan #GoalReached." Take a look.

Also Read: Dostana 2: Is Janhvi Kapoor The Real Reason For Kartik Aaryan's Fall Out With Karan Johar?

Earlier Kartik had shared a picture of himself praying at a Gurdwara. He had shared a hard-hitting caption for the same. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor had stated, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow." Take a look at the actor's post.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the same. He will also be seen in the Netflix movie Dhamaka. The film has been helmed by Ram Madhvani and is a remake of the Korean movie The Terror Live.