Kartik Aaryan Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into The Sets Of His First Project Of 2021

The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan created an uproar across the masses as he ended 2020 by wrapping his film Dhamaka in the record breaking time frame of 10 days. With just a few days of break, the talented and dedicated actor has now kickstarted 2021 with his first shoot of the year.

One of the busiest actors of the industry, the young star has his hands full with back to back films as well as other work commitments. Beginning the year with a bang and taking no time to rest, Kartik Aaryan is back to work and do what he does the best - entertain.

The Love Aaj Kal actor shared pictures from his first shoot of 2021 on his social media. Giving a glimpse of the sets and the shoot, he captioned them as, "Lets roll #2021🎥 #FirstShoot 💥💥".

From playing an intense character of a journalist in the action thriller Dhamaka, entering the horror comedy space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to enjoying the entertaining comic space in Dostana 2 amongst other varied and diverse roles, 2021 is all set to unfold the assorted facades of Kartik Aaryan's versatility.

