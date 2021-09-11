Kartik Aaryan Has Not Been Offered A Three-Film Deal Contrary To Rumours, Confirms Pooja Entertainment

Speculations were rife from the past few days that actor Kartik Aaryan has signed a three-film deal with Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. However, now it has been revealed that there is no truth to this news. The production house's official social media page has rubbished the rumours themselves.

Pooja Entertainment tweeted a news article by a publication about Kartik Aaryan bagging a three-film deal with Vashu Bhagnani. They captioned the article link stating, "No truth to this at all." Take a look at their tweet.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

Talking about the same, according to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production house said that such speculations are based on flimsy rumours and should be verified before publishing. The source added that Pooja Entertainment is focusing on completing and finishing its existing projects. The production house had bankrolled the period espionage thriller Bell Bottom that starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie also starred Ranjit Tewari and also starred Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For Freddy; Calls It A Film Close To His Heart

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he had started shooting for his film Freddy last month. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor had announced the same on his social media handle by sharing a picture of a clapboard along with a heartwarming message for the movie. Kartik shared a picture wherein his face can be seen covered with the clapboard while sitting on a table showcasing a bouquet of roses. Expressing his thoughts about the movie, he wrote, "A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy."

Kartik Aaryan's Captain India Accused Of Plagiarism By Producer Of Operation Yemen

Kartik Aaryan will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani for Freddy. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. After announcing the movie Freddy, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor had set off for the shoot and was spotted at Versova jetty making a stylish heroic entry on his bullet. The actor has reportedly even got a haircut for this role and shared the news with the netizens. However, the handsome hunk is not ready to reveal his look yet, as he's constantly seen wearing a beanie to hide his hairstyle for his next and in this picture too, he went undercover.