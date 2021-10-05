Kartik Aaryan Hints At Dhamaka Release Date In Ask Me Anything Session: Wait For My Birthday Treat

Kartik Aaryan recently hosted a special 'Ask me anything' session to interact with his fans on Twitter. During the one on one chat with fans, he hinted at the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka and talked about his brand-new Lamborghini Urus, which he bought in April 2021.

Kartik has been working on a couple of projects and awaiting the release of several films. During the #AskKartik a fan asked him, "Dhamaka kab release hogi #AskKartik #KartikAaryan." While replying to this, Kartik wrote, "Wait for my birthday treat #dhamaka #askkartik." The actor is set ot turn 31 in November 22, this year.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka is based on the 2013 South Korean action-thriller movie, The Terror Live and will feature Kartik Aaryan in the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist. It was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release in January 2021 but now the makers have postponed it for November 2021 release on Netflix.

Talking about Kartik's upcoming release, one fan praised him for working non-stop for the past couple of months and asked him about the secret of his energy, the actor replied, "Akshay sir."

Meanwhile, one other fan fans asked him about his new Lamborghini Urus car during the session. He wrote, "#AskKartik Bhai Lambo kaisi hai (How is your Lambo, brother?)." To which Kartik replied, "Average kam deti hai." Apart from the Lamborghini, Kartik also has a Mini Cooper, which he had gifted to his mother in the year 2019. He also owns a BMW which he bought for himself in 2017.

He also ended the chat session in a fan way, the actor wrote, "Achha chalo, Mummy daant rahi hai Ab sone ka time (Alright, need to wrap up. Mom is scolding me as it is time to sleep) !! #AskKartik."

Some of the other films, Kartik has been busy working on, include Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Captain India. Currently, the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been confirmed as March 22, 2022.