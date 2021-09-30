'Kartik Aaryan Is A Genuinely, Very Talented Actor,' Says Dhamaka Director Ram Madhvani

After Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja and Sushmita Sen's critically acclaimed web series Aarya, Ram Madhvani's next is action thriller Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan in leading role. This is the first time when the director and the actor are teaming up for a project.

Etimes quoted Ram Madhvani as saying, "I really enjoyed working with Kartik and I found him to be very dedicated. He's a genuinely, very talented actor." He further added, "The most obvious factor of his dedication was the fact the he gave in to my system. Also, I found him to be a hungry actor wanting to give his best."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Climax: I Am Glad That Kartik Aaryan Came Through And Delivered What I Wanted: Anees Bazmee

Earlier, Kartik had posted a special mood promo for Dhamaka kick-starting the promotional campaign leading up to the release of the film. He had written, "Trailer abhi baaki hai ⏳ #Dhamaka Mood Promo !! 🔥🔥 #ArjunPathak!"

"Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. Yes, it's a thriller, but it's so much more. It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It's my most commercial film yet," Kartik had earlier said in an interview with ETimes last year.

Kartik Aaryan Loses His Way In Panchgani, Obliges The Patrol Officers On The Spot For A Selfie

Dhamaka is a newsroom drama which is reportedly a remake of the Korean film, The Terror Live. The film revolves around a news anchor, who after an exclusive interview with a terrorist, finds out that he has been rigged with a bomb. Speaking about this Kartik Aaryan-starrer, it was shot in a record time of just 10 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is slated to premier on Netflix but the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.