Dhamaka Teaser: Kartik Aaryan As The Anxious Journalist Arjun Pathak is Intriguing

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka has been in the buzz right since its inception. The actor had sent his fans into a frenzy when he had revealed his look from the film as Arjun Pathak. Kartik can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar wherein his character is sporting long hair and a serious demeanour. Now, the teaser of the film has been released by the makers which may inevitably increase the anticipation surrounding the film.

Talking about the teaser of Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan's character Arjun Pathak can be seen as extremely disturbed and in anguish about something. His character who is a journalist is not ready to deliver the news on-air and is being continuously coaxed by his colleague played by Amruta Subhash to try to do the same. Finally, Kartik's character musters some courage to go on air with the news wherein Amruta's character can be seen saying, "My Star Is Back." By the looks of it, the film promises to be an engaging thriller that may keep the viewers hooked on till the end. Apart from that, it is Kartik's intense performance in the teaser which totally steals the show. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the teaser of the film on his social media handle. His caption read as, "Main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the film, it is being helmed by Ram Madhvani and will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani and Anita Madhvani. The film is slated to release on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. The film is the remake of the 2014 South Korean film titled The Terror Live. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan had announced the film on the occasion of his birthday that is on November 22, 2020. The shooting started for the same in December last year and was wrapped up within a time period of just 10 days. The project unit of the film comprised of 300 people and the entire hotel where the shooting was taking place was booked by the production team. It will be interesting to see Kartik Aaryan explore this serious and intriguing character with Dhamaka after enticing his fans in several romantic and comedy roles.

