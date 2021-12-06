Kartik Aaryan Is Clueless About His Bank Balance; Says 'Meri Mummy Ko Pata Hai'

Kartik Aaryan entered the big league in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's 2018 rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is touted to be one of the most popular young star in the tinsel town. However despite all the popularity, the Dhamaka actor continues to remain grounded and is a proud Mumma's boy.

Recently when Kartik graced the Agenda AajTak 2021 event, he revealed that he has no clue about his bank balance and his mother is the one who takes care of it all.

Kartik Aaryan Refuses To Speak On His Dostana 2 Fiasco With Karan Johar, Says 'I'm Here Because Of My Talent'

On being asked how much his bank balance is, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said, "Mujhe nahi pata, actually meri mummy ko pata hai. Sach bol raha hu (I have no clue, my mom knows it. I am telling you the truth). He also revealed that his mother who is the first one who sat in his new Lamborghini which he purchased earlier this year. On being asked about his investments, he revealed that he spends the most on his clothes.

Kartik Aaryan Reveals What He Enjoyed The Most About His Role In Dhamaka; Says 'It Was Emotionally Draining'

At the event, Kartik also opened up on his relationship status. He claimed that he is single and called himself the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood further adding that everyone else has got married.

Kartik is currently stationed in New Delhi for his upcoming film Shehzada. The shooting of this movie commenced there last month. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and marks Kartik's reunion with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon on screen. Besides this movie, the young star also has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Freddy, Captain India and an untitled film with Sameer Vidwans in his kitty.