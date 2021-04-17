Kartik Aaryan Is Always On Time, Professional & Never Throw Tantrums: When Anees Bazmee Boasted About Him

Yesterday evening (April 16, 2021), when Karan Johar's Dharma Productions made an official announcement about Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2, netizens lost their cool. Apart from slamming Karan, netizens also decided to boycott Dostana 2, leaving the filmmaker in dilemma. While rumours are rife that Kartik was kicked out of Dostana 2 owing to his unprofessional behaviour, we haven't heard anything from the actor himself.

Meanwhile, his fans have gone berserk on Twitter and have been constantly tweeting in his support. Amidst all the hullabaloo around his exit owing to his alleged unprofessional behaviour, many netizens shared Anees Bazmee's interview, wherein he had spoken about Kartik's professionalism on the sets of his upcoming directorial venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

For the unversed, Anees had said, "Kartik is a pleasure to work with. Always on time, always professional, never any tantrums. Kartik has a smile for everyone. Having him on the set brings very pleasant vibes into the process of shooting. We need that positivity right now."

He further added, "Kartik is a very fast worker. He picks up his lines in minutes. We will be back on track as soon as he re-joins us. We are all waiting for him."

In the same interview, Anees had also recalled meeting Kartik for the first time and said that he had full faith in him from his first film. He further averred that when he had watched Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he knew that Kartik was going to make it really big.

"I wanted to work with him then only. But everything takes its time in life. I am glad we are working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 together. His comic timing is superb," had said the Welcome director.

Cut to present, netizens are desperately waiting to hear Kartik's side of the story.

