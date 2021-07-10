Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Is Postponed Yet Again: Reports

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the two young talents of Bollywood are coming together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the upcoming horror-comedy. According to the latest reports, the shooting of the Anees Bazmee directorial is now delayed again. The news has left the fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, highly disappointed.

The recent report published by Bollywood Life suggests that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will not resume in July, as expected. According to the sources, the shooting of the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani project might not go on floors again until the mid of August 2021. As per the reports, that the production company has informed the entire cast and crew about the same.

However, it is yet to be revealed why the makers decided to postpone the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, yet again. If things go as planned, the team might wrap up the shooting of the project with its next schedule. The main cast of the Anees Bazmee-directorial, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, will join the final schedule whenever the shoot resumes.

Was Vidya Balan Offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Actress Has This To Say!

Priyadarshan Does Not Blame Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra & Ayushmann Khurrana For Rejecting Hungama 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2007-released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer reportedly has a premise that is entirely different from the iconic Priyadarshan film. However, Aaryan's character in the movie is reportedly in the same lines as Kumar's character from the first installment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scripted by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. Santhosh Thundiyil is the director of photography. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is jointly produced by T Series and Cine1 Studios. With the delay in the next schedule, it has also been confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might not hit the screens in November 2021 as expected.