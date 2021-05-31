Kartik Aaryan Loses A Chance To Work With Aanand L Rai After His Exit From Dostana 2 & Freddie?

Lately, Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for losing out back-to-back two plum Bollywood projects, Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's production, Freddie. And now the latest rumours suggest that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has lost yet another potential project.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kartik was at advanced level talks with director Aanand L Rai for a gangster film but things fell apart even before the actor could sign on the dotted line. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Kartik was in advanced level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart."

While the actual reason behind this project not working out is still unknown, the source added, "The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik maybe losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand."

Rumours of Kartik teaming up with Aanand L Rai for a film had first surfaced in the media when the actor was snapped outside the Zero director's office in February this year.

The Hindustan Times report further stated that apparently, Kartik is still not aware about the makers considering another actor for this project.

"Aanand is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this film with who he had earlier collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), so it's not a surprise if he may have readily come on board," the leading daily quoted the same source as saying.

When the tabloid reached out to Aanand L Rai for his reaction to this report, the filmmaker revealed that nothing was formalised with Kartik but refused to divulge any further details.

He said, "As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors - that's the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn't mean you have signed them."

On being asked if the makers have approached Ayushmann for this project after things didn't work out with Kartik, the filmmaker replied, "I have a story, which we would soon make with Ayushmann."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is yet to comment on this report doing the rounds in the media. As of now, the actor has two projects in his kitty, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rumours also suggest that the actor is also teaming up with Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans for the latter's Bollywood directorial debut.