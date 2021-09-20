Kartik Aaryan Loses His Way In Panchgani, Obliges The Patrol Officers On The Spot For A Selfie

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a shooting spree for his upcoming romantic thriller titled Freddy. However, a recent video of the actor has been going viral wherein he loses his way while driving to his shooting location in Panchgani. The video further shows the patrol officers present at the spot asking him for a selfie to which he readily obliges.

Talking about the same, the video shows Kartik Aaryan taking a wrong turn somewhere in Panchgani. The person taking the video asks the Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 actor where he was headed to which Kartik says that he was supposed to take the last right. The person jokingly adds, "Kya Sir Aap Bhi" (What Sir, you too).

Kartik Aaryan To Star In Shashank Ghosh's Romantic Thriller Freddy

The patrol officers who are present at the place then go on to request Kartik Aaryan for a selfie to which the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor immediately agrees. He poses for selfies with a victory sign for the cops and also removes his glares when one of them requests him for the same. The person taking the video jokingly asks him whether he is getting late for the shoot to which Kartik laughs and says "No." While some fans praised Kartik for being humble and obliging the officers with a selfie, some netizens criticised the cops for not helping the actor find his way around and asking him for a selfie instead. Take a look at the video.

Kartik Aaryan Praised By Netizens After He Obliges Fans With Autographs And Selfies

Talking about Freddy, the movie is being directed by Shahshanka Ghosh and will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. Earlier speaking about the movie, Kartik Aaryan had revealed in his statement that, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwelling in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with visionaries like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jay and Shahshanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey." The Love Aaj Kal actor had started shooting for the same on August 6.