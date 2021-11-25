Kartik Aaryan Lost Out On Mr And Mrs Mahi Due To His Fallout With Janhvi Kapoor?

The latest not-so-pleasant buzz is that Kartik Aaryan might have also lost out on the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi due to his rumoured tiff with actress Janhvi Kapoor that had led to him being unceremoniously ousted from Dostana 2. The movie Mr and Mrs Mahi was recently announced with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Reportedly, it was Kartik who was supposed to play the male protagonist in the cricket-based movie.

A news report in The Times Of India had quoted a source close to the actor that said, "After his exit from 'Dostana 2', the collateral damage was Kartik going out from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi." Talking about Mr and Mrs Mahi, the movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar and will be helmed by Sharan Sharma. After the movie was announced recently, fans were also left wondering if it is another project based on the life of former Indian Cricket Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Meanwhile talking about the speculated rift between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, according to ETimes, even before there were scheduling issues for filming Dostana 2, Kartik had a fall out with Jhanvi. The portal had reported, Janhvi and Kartik's friendship ended sometime in January 2021, which allegedly led to the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor procrastinating on the filming dates. According to the sources, the shoot kept getting delayed as the Dhadak actress had completely stopped communicating with Kartik and the actor was upset about it.

The source further added that Kartik Aaryan even reached out to director Collin D'Cunha and told him that he should rather make something else, other than Dostana 2. Soon after, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor agreed to return to the film but only if the makers drop Janhvi Kapoor. The reports further claimed that Kartik even agreed to re-negotiate the fees for Dostana 2 if Karan Johar would make another film with him. It was after this that Karan decided to drop Kartik. The Dhamaka actor had already shot for some part of the film, which would have to be re-shot with the new actor, however, the director was ready to bear the expenses and decided to oust Kartik instead.