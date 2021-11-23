Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy And Shehzada: Venturing Into Playing Characters That Are Different

Ever since Dhamaka has been streaming on Netflix, netizens are showering Kartik Aaryan with praises and why not? After all, Kartik nailed the character of a journalist named Arjun Pathak and delivered a nuanced performance. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, when Kartik was asked what should audience expect from his upcoming films, he assured that his upcoming films are very different from each other with respect to genre.

He said, "Arjun Pathak was quite a challenging role and you will definitely see me taking on more such challenging roles in the future. With my forthcoming films, I will be venturing into playing characters that are very different and far from what I have done before."

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Kartik said, "You will see me in different avatars in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India. It was a conscious decision by me to line up films that will be different from each other. Having said that, I won't let go of my territory, which is rom-com. I will, of course, continue doing that, too."

In the same interview, when Kartik was asked how he feels to see his fans joining him in celebrating the success of Dhamaka, he said, "It feels good when fans shower so much love on you."

Looking back at his struggles, Kartik said that it has been a great journey, and he is proud of his struggles and where he has come from. He is proud of his highs and lows, his success and failures, because he has learnt a lot from it.

He concluded by saying that he doesn't want to lose his position, which he has achieved with his hard work hence, he will keep on working hard and entertaining his audience.