Kartik Aaryan Praised By Netizens After He Obliges Fans With Autographs And Selfies

Kartik Aaryan recently impressed netizens for his humble gesture towards his fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actor could be seen obliging his fans for some selfies and autographs. This led the netizens to heap praises on the actor.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting a white t-shirt that he has paired with cream-coloured pants and glares. The video has the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor being surrounded by his fans who request him for selfies and autographs. The actor immediately obliges all of his fans for the same. Take a look at the video.

The netizens shower praises on Kartik Aaryan in the comments section of the video. While one of the fans write, "OMG kindest soul", another fan writes, "Kartik Aaryan is always humble and nice." A netizen wrote, "Always so kind to his fans" while another stated, "Humble and very down to earth fan." A fan also stated, "So sweet of him" in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Shooting Schedule Proves That The Actor Still Has Multiple Projects In His Kitty

Recently, die-hard fans of Kartik Aaryan were worried about his professional forefront after he was ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and had walked out of the movie Freddie that is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan. However, there have been some positive developments on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's work front to make up for this. A source close to the actor had revealed to Pinkvilla stating, "Though everything can go for a toss due to the third wave of the pandemic, the actor has chalked out a plan to wrap up as many as four films in a span of next eight months. He resumes the final leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in July with Kiara Advani. Right after that, he jumps into the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo adaptation, which has been apparently titled Shehzada. The film goes on floors in September."

The source further stated that Kartik Aaryan is also quite pumped up to start working on his upcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha. It quoted, "It's a small-town love story with a strong influence of music, aiming to go on floors by the end of this year." However, the makers of the movie have now decided to change the title of the movie to avoid hurting the sentiments of people.