Kartik Aaryan Ready To Get Back To Work After Testing COVID-19 Negative; Says '14 Din Ka Vanvaas Khatam'

Kartik Aaryan who was diagnosed with COVID-19, recently took to social media to inform fans that he has tested negative for the virus. The actor shared a selfie in which he is seen showing a negative symbol with his finger.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor captioned his picture as, "Negative ➖ 14 din ka vanvaas khatam 🕺🏻 Back to work 🦥."

Last month, Kartik Aaryan had shared with his fans that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The actor had posted a picture of positive symbol on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo". Since then, the actor had been regularly sharing updates on his health with his quirky captions for his social media posts.

Recently, the Bollywood star had taken to Instagram to share a photo in which he is seen posing with a cat. The caption for his picture read, "Waiting for my Report 🐈➕➖."

See his post.

Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the director and his co-star Kiara Advani's COVID-19 report came negative. During his quarantine period, Kartik spent his time watching films and enjoying mom-cooked food.

On the other hand, director Anees Bazmee in an interview with Spotboye, had said that they were waiting for Kartik to test negative for COVID-19 so that they could resume the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "We have already shot more than 60 percent of the film. Shooting stopped in Lucknow in March 2020 and the lockdown followed. But we made up for lost time when we resumed shooting. And now Kartik's Covid which came as a shock, is not a big problem. Kartik is a very fast worker. He picks up his lines in minutes. We will be back on track as soon as he rejoins us. We are all waiting for him." Going by Kartik's latest Instagram post, it looks like he is excited to get back to work after his recovery from COVID-19.

Workwise, besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Janhvi Kapoor-Lakshya starrer Dostana 2.

