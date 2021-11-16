Kartik Aaryan Reveals What He Enjoyed The Most About His Role In Dhamaka; Says 'It Was Emotionally Draining'

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Dhamaka which is slated for an OTT release this week. His role in this Ram Madhvani is a huge departure from his earlier films in which he was known for his lover boy image. Dhamaka has Kartik essaying the role of an ambitious news anchor named Arjun Pathak.

In a tete-a-tete with Mid-Day, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star opened up on what he enjoyed the most about playing this character in the film.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I enjoyed the fact that Arjun is not vanilla. He is an opportunist, and has shades of grey. His moral compass is [skewed]. It was emotionally draining as the character goes through many [trying] situations. That said, it was an opportunity to utilise all my energy and invest in that role."

He further revealed that the film which is a remake of the Korean flick The Terror Live, has a message at the centre of it and added, "[While being a thriller], the film beautifully shows that your choices [determine] what you gain and lose."

Dhamaka is Kartik's first collaboration with Ram Madhvani. Speaking about the how the latter's working style is different from the directors he has worked so far, the actor mentioned, "Ram likes to shoot in a certain way; he takes us in a zone [and then lets us explore it as characters]. Also, he does 20-minute takes. So, whenever we'd go back to watch our take, it used to be a long session. Ram had also ensured that the actors were not allowed to meet each other before the shoot." He says that the process, unsettling as it was initially, has enriched him as an artiste. "My talks with him helped me get into the mind of Arjun Pathak. It was a challenging role, but he walked me through it. It's an experience I want to relive. It's not easy to be that honest in front of the camera."

Dhamaka is slated to release on November 19, 2021 on Netflix. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.