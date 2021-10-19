Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Is Doing Multiple Films Post Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is back with a bang and the trailer of his upcoming film Dhamaka which dropped online speak volumes about it. Besides this Ram Madhvani directorial, the Love Aaj Kal star has a slew of interesting films in the pipeline which include Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada co-starring Kriti Sanon, Shashank Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwan's Bollywood directorial debut.

At the trailer launch event of Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan opened up on why he has signed multiple films as opposed to him before choosy earlier.

Speaking about how the lockdown has transformed him into a workoholic, the actor shared, "I didn't work in lockdown. The entire year was wasted. But the lockdown gave me a perspective of certain things. It gave me the chance to think and try new things. I was doing 2 films from pre-COVID era, and then subsequent films are different from what I did so far."

He also threw light on how the pandemic has made him a risk-taker and explained, "With the ongoing pandemic, I have got this risk-taking ability and have got the urge to do different stories. There is a change in approach, and have got the risk-taking ability in the pandemic. I am a workaholic and now after the pause, life has hit the reset mode."

Kartik further talked about the kind of projects that he would like to take up and said, "I want to do many more rom-coms but want to do some stories which are unique. It's becoming a great mixture because of such a thought process. There is an excitement to explore new characters and learn different things. In last 2 years, more scripts have come my and I have a little more to chose from."

Coming back to Dhamaka, the film which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles is slated to premier on November 19 on Netflix.